How to Take Care of Your Back When You Have a Sitting Job

Sitting at a desk all day can wreak havoc on your back health. It can leave your spine in pain and feel stiff and sore. It can also cause tightness in your lower back and hips.

Whether you’re experiencing a little tension or more serious back pain, here are a few ways to lessen work-related back pain.

Sit Correctly At Your Desk

Sitting jobs are bad for your back. Unfortunately, most of today’s jobs include long hours of sitting at a desk. If you want to minimize its impact on your back health, you have to improve your position while working.

A desk and a chair situated at the right height could make all the difference. Your feet should touch the floor or a footrest and you should avoid crossing your legs. Your upper and lower arms should be at a right angle and you should have a space below your keyboard where you can rest your wrists. You should be able to look straight ahead to see your computer screen.

Consider Alternative Office Furniture

The right desk furniture can help with back problems, too. You can consult with a specialist to find the most ergonomic pieces of furniture that can help you with your back pain.

Your chair should support your lower back and be adjustable. If this doesn’t solve your back problems, you can consider getting a standing desk or a kneeler chair to help you get into the perfect posture. It’s something many workers do so don’t be afraid to experiment.

Take Regular Breaks

When we sit at a desk for a long time, our posture can get worse and worse. That’s why you need to take regular breaks. You can get up to make a cup of coffee, take a stroll around the block or just walk around your room. Just do whatever you need to realign your posture.

Maintain a Good Posture

Whether at your desk, standing or walking, maintaining a good posture should always be a priority. The problem, however, is that it’s really easy to forget how to sit properly when you’re sucked into your computer screen and all the tasks you have to finish.

As a tip, your shoulders should be down and neither your bottom nor your stomach should be sticking out. Your posture should encourage all of your muscles to work properly together to prevent pain or tension in your back.

Have a Regular Back Massage

A good masseuse can work on all of the tight knots you have in your back. He or she can release the tension caused by poor posture.

While a massage won’t prevent your back tension from reoccurring, it can relieve pain temporarily.

Attend a Pilates Class

Pilates is a low-impact activity designed to strengthen your muscles and release tension. Through a combination of poses and under the guidance of an experienced teacher, you can strengthen your core. This is the band of muscles around your abdomen and back that help you maintain a good and healthy posture. These muscles have an effect on your overall body strength and ability to sit and stand.

See a Physiotherapist

If you have long-standing issues with your back, it’s a good idea to see a trained physiotherapist. He can advise you on exactly where you have areas of tension. He can also provide you with some exercises to target those areas. Most of those exercises are easy to repeat at home or even in the office. You can use them to relieve pain and strengthen your muscles.

No one should have to put up with an ongoing back tension or pain. Unfortunately, those of us with sitting jobs are usually plagued by such complaints. If you want to get rid of your work-related back problems, you need to make an effort to improve your desk setup, work on your posture and seek help in relieving some of your back tension.

