10 Things At Home That Are Making You Unwittingly Sick

Can your house make you sick?

Being sick can derail our life for a short period and depending on what you do for a living, it can really have an impact on your livelihood. It is something we all want to avoid, yet there are many things in our environment that put us at the risk of falling ill.

And some of those things are in our own homes. From dirty door knobs to silverware, a lot of the things we have at home have the potential to become breeding grounds for bacteria.

Here are some of the nastiest items.